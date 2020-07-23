Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority

The Congress has so far claimed that 109 legislators in the 200-member assembly are supporting the Ashok Gehlot government and insisted that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too had not yet sought a floor test. (ANI)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he will be calling the assembly session soon and claimed that he does have the numbers or a “full majority”, a day ahead of the verdict on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident MLAs’ disqualification notice by the house speaker.

If the rebel MLAs are disqualified, the majority mark in the 200-member assembly will automatically come down, making it easier for chief minister Ashok Gehlot to win a floor test.

The CM added that coronavirus will also be discussed in the upcoming session.

“We will soon call the assembly session. Some of those MLAs held hostage will also come and vote for us. We have a full majority and will come to the house with those numbers. We will prove the mandate,” said the CM.

At the third Congress legislature party meeting this week, the CM impressed upon the MLAs to “stand like a rock”. He further added that neither the Congress nor the BJP wanted the assembly to be dissolved and election to take place.

“The entire country is watching the way you’re fighting. Your respect has increased manifold. It’s not something ordinary,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, contrasting the situation of his MLAs with those in team Pilot, the CM alleged that the latter were held against their wishes and have been calling him. The MLAs belonging to the Gehlot camp have been seen singing, doing yoga sessions and even trying their hand at cooking at the luxury resort in Jaipur where they have been sequestered.

On the other hand, Team Pilot has been camping in the BJP-ruled Haryana.

The Congress has so far claimed that 109 legislators are supporting the Ashok Gehlot government and insisted that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too had not yet sought a floor test. The BJP with 72 legislators has been watching the developments from the sidelines. The majority mark in the assembly stands at 101.