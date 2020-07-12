Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday has convened a meeting of MLAs later this evening to hold discussions on the ongoing political situation in the state.

“The meeting has been convened at 9 pm on Sunday at the CM’s residence,” sources said. Apart from the party MLAs, other supporting legislators have also been invited for the meeting, the sources added.

Gehlot held a meeting with all his ministers last night and has been meeting legislators since then even as there are reports that deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with some MLAs.

After meeting the CM, Rajasthan Sports Minister, Ashok Chandna said whosoever is working to topple the government or thinking along such lines should take lessons from Madhya Pradesh. He said those who left four months back in MP are being ill-treated by the BJP.

“Any person who crosses the party line or dignity will not be respected anywhere in the world. This is not the time to lose the respect earned over generations” said Chandna without naming anyone.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met several legislators and ministers who had come to meet him at his Jaipur residence to convey that they were with the chief minister in the hour of political turmoil.

The officials posted at the chief minister’s residence said that as many as 95 lawmakers have given a letter of support to Gehlot, which is said to be another show of strength.

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and has the support of another 18, taking its tally to 125. The BJP has 72 legislators and is supported by three MLAs of Hanuman Beniwal’s RSLP. In the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19, the two Congress candidates got votes of all 125 legislators supporting the government.