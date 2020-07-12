Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight

Gehlot held a meeting with all his ministers last night and has been meeting legislators since then even as there are reports that deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with some MLAs.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 17:08 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a meeting of MLAs to hold discussions on Sunday evening. (PTI PHOTO.)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday has convened a meeting of MLAs later this evening to hold discussions on the ongoing political situation in the state.

“The meeting has been convened at 9 pm on Sunday at the CM’s residence,” sources said. Apart from the party MLAs, other supporting legislators have also been invited for the meeting, the sources added.

Gehlot held a meeting with all his ministers last night and has been meeting legislators since then even as there are reports that deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with some MLAs.

ALSO READ | Ashok Gehlot marginalised Pilot, Congress failed to settle issues in Rajasthan



After meeting the CM, Rajasthan Sports Minister, Ashok Chandna said whosoever is working to topple the government or thinking along such lines should take lessons from Madhya Pradesh. He said those who left four months back in MP are being ill-treated by the BJP.



“Any person who crosses the party line or dignity will not be respected anywhere in the world. This is not the time to lose the respect earned over generations” said Chandna without naming anyone.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met several legislators and ministers who had come to meet him at his Jaipur residence to convey that they were with the chief minister in the hour of political turmoil.

ALSO READ | As SOG sends notices to Rajasthan politicians, chief minister clarifies

The officials posted at the chief minister’s residence said that as many as 95 lawmakers have given a letter of support to Gehlot, which is said to be another show of strength.

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and has the support of another 18, taking its tally to 125. The BJP has 72 legislators and is supported by three MLAs of Hanuman Beniwal’s RSLP. In the Rajya Sabha elections on June 19, the two Congress candidates got votes of all 125 legislators supporting the government.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC to deliver verdict on 9-year long Padmanabha Swamy temple management case tomorrow
Jul 12, 2020 18:06 IST
Rules amended to disallow global firms from govt contracts up to Rs 200 cr
Jul 12, 2020 18:05 IST
Authorities order partial lockdown in parts of Srinagar due to spike in Covid-19 cases
Jul 12, 2020 18:04 IST
Cloudburst near Manali triggers flash floods, devastates apple orchards
Jul 12, 2020 17:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.