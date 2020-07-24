Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house

Sections
The CM has been pressing for an assembly session to discuss coronavirus and the political situation in the state.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, after questioning the delay in calling the assembly session, arrived in four buses with his MLAs from the luxury resort to the state governor Kalraj Mishra’s residence.

The CM has been pressing for an assembly session to discuss coronavirus and the political situation in the state. He has accused the governor of stalling on the question of convening an assembly session.

The development came after the Rajasthan high court ordered status quo to be maintained in the disqualification case against rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs.

The CM, who had been expecting the orders to convene the House session last night, had warned that if they are not issued today, he will be meeting governor Mishra at the Raj Bhawan, requesting him to make the decision. He wants the session to be called on Monday.



The Congress MLAs, who the CM claims are over 100 in number, flashed the victory sign for the posse of cameramen as the buses drove through the gates to the governor’s house.

Upon reaching, CM Gehlot headed straight to meet governor Kalraj Mishra, while the lawmakers were seen sitting under the sun in the Raj Bhawan garden.

The MLAs lounging in the Raj Bhawan gardens.

The MLAs resorted to sloganeering. “Inquilab Zindabad, Ashok Gehlot Zindabad” slogans rent the air on a crisp cool summer afternoon on the expansive lawns of the governor’s house.

