Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves recruitment proposal for over 7,000 government posts

Rajasthan is experiencing a jobs bonanza amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the political uncertainty surrounding the ruling Congress government in the desert state, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved 7,624 government jobs in three departments in the last few days.

The CM has also directed the officials to create posts for village development officer (VDO) and block development officer (BDO) for the 1,456 and 57 new gram panchayats and panchayat samitis, respectively.

Sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who is engaged in a bitter power tussle with CM Gehlot and enjoys the backing of 18 rebel Congress lawmakers, was handling the rural development ministry.

Gehlot has approved 6,310 new hires in the health department and 988 and 326 in animal husbandry and police, respectively.

The CM has cleared the proposal for the recruitment of 6,310 community health officers (CHOs) on a contractual basis at districts and block levels.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan, all health care institutions up to the level of sub-centre in the state will be made operational as health and wellness centres by 2022.

Gehlot approved the creation of 400 new posts, including 200 each for livestock assistants and Jaldhari, at the new veterinary sub-centres to be opened in 2020-21. A livestock assistant and Jaldhari will be posted at each veterinary sub-centre.

The CM also approved the additional budget provision of Rs 20.72 crore for strengthening of 294 sub-division offices in the state by creating 588 additional posts. The new posts of information assistant and junior assistant will be deputed at each sub-division office.

The CM gave financial and administrative approval to the proposal to fill 326 vacant posts of Class IV employees in the police department through direct recruitment. The posts are approved for Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) battalions, newly constituted Mewad Bhil core Banswara, Maharana Pratap RAC India Reserve Battalion, 14th battalion of RAC and district police Bhiwadi.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition in the state, has taken credit for CM Gehlot’s announcement for new job openings across government departments.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said his party has been raising the recruitment issue for long. “These posts should have been approved a year ago. But the state government is doing it, when its own fate hangs in balance. Employment could have been provided on time,” he alleged.

Political analyst Narayan Bareth said the Gehlot government is working towards a plan.

“Initially, it was working on the right to healthcare and followed by Covid-19 management. Now, it is looking to provide employment, as part of its poll manifesto that it is trying to fulfil,” he said.