Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, while addressing a programme at Congress’ state unit office, said a “prem patra” or love letter has come from Rajasthan governor.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray,

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot trooped to Governor Kalraj Mishra’s residence on Wednesday after Raj Bhavan returned his proposal to convene the session of the state assembly for the third time, officials said.

Gehlot, while addressing a programme at Congress’ state unit office, said a “prem patra” or love letter has come from Rajasthan governor. This was the second time he referred to the governor’s rejection as a love letter.

“I am going to meet him to ask what does he want,” Gehlot said at party office before the meeting.

The state government had sent its third proposal to Mishra to reiterate its demand to convene an assembly session from July 31 without mentioning whether it will seek a trust vote in the House.



Before that, the governor had suggested a 21-day notice period to convene the House, sought clarity on the session’s agenda and advised live-streaming of the floor test, in case it was held and also asked about Covid-19 related precautions in the assembly.

The Gehlot-led cabinet, which met on Tuesday, had claimed Governor Mishra did not have any locus standi in stipulating conditions to hold the session. The cabinet asked Mishra to abide by its proposal and claimed the failure to do so would be unconstitutional.

It also asserted that the agenda of the session will be determined by the business advisory committee of the house. It was the speaker’s domain to decide on social distancing norms in the assembly.

