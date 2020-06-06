Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Rajasthan cop filmed kneeling on a man’s neck, but the similarity with George Floyd case ends there

Rajasthan cop filmed kneeling on a man’s neck, but the similarity with George Floyd case ends there

Senior Rajasthan police officer said the accused thrashed the cop and threatened to kill him.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The video of an incident involving a Jodhpur cop trying to contain an accused has gone viral on social media. (Screengrab )

A video of a Rajasthan cop kneeling on the neck of an accused went viral on Saturday for its perceived similarity with the George Floyd case in the US. However, cops claimed that the accused in this case had been pinned down after he had unleashed physical assault on a police constable and even threatened to kill him, when questioned for violating public safety norms by not wearing a mask in a public place.

The incident was reported from Jodhpur on Thursday afternoon, when a city police constable confronted one Mukesh Kumar Prajapat-- who reportedly has two cases of ‘voluntarily-causing-hurt’ against him—for not wearing a mask at a public place, risking contamination from coronavirus disease.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

“Prajapat was not wearing a mask in a public place which is against the order of the state government, therefore the constable clicked Prajaptat’s photo. When the constable asked Prajapat to wear a mask, he threatened and abused the cop” said Priti Chandra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West, Jodhpur.

According to her, the constable called the police patrolling vehicle for help after being threatened.



Watch | Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask

 

“Before the vehicle arrived, Prajapat started thrashing the cop. Even in the video, Prajapat can be seen slapping and punching the constable. He didn’t stop even after the police vehicle arrived and snatched the mobile phone from a constable and tried to break it by throwing the device on the ground,” Chandra said narrating the incident.

Also Read: Minneapolis to ban police chokeholds in wake of Floyd death

Prajapat was arrested and booked under section 332 (voluntarily hurting public servant, 353 (assaulting public servant), 188 (disobeying order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act. Police said further investigation in the matter was being done.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BSF constable commits suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district
Jun 06, 2020 20:49 IST
Students living near Panjab University’s regional centres may be allowed to take exams there
Jun 06, 2020 20:48 IST
Bengaluru school organises ‘first’ drive-through graduation ceremony. See pics
Jun 06, 2020 20:43 IST
Grateful, ITBP band plays for healthcare staff at Ludhiana civil hospital
Jun 06, 2020 20:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.