Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape

The police acted on a tip-off and reached the hotel to question Sharma, who along with Vishvendra Singh was suspended from the grand old party on Friday for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This is the second time in three days that the SOG has showed up to quiz Sachin Pilot loyalists. (HT Photo)

A team of the Special operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan police has again reached Manesar in Haryana late Sunday evening to quiz Sardarshahar MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma whose name had surfaced in one of the audio tapes which Rajasthan government says is proof of attempted horse trading.

“Acting on a tip-off, a team has been sent to Manesar to question Sharma. A notice has been sent to the residences of Sharma in Churu and Jaipur,” said Ashok Rathore, additional director general of police, SOG.

He added that in the first case of toppling the government registered on July 10, notice has been sent to a person identified as Karni Singh.

“Many important details have been obtained from Jain. We are verifying that,” Rathore said.



Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot claims the rebel MLAs were acting in tandem with the BJP to bring down his government.

But Pilot has refuted the allegations and denied that he was joining the BJP.

This is the second time in three days that the SOG has showed up to quiz Sachin Pilot loyalists.

On Friday evening, there was heavy drama at the hotel in Manesar where the dissident Congress MLAs are staying after an SOG team was not allowed to enter the premises by the Haryana Police.

They were eventually allowed to enter the hotel.

The SOG had registered two first information reports (FIRs) after two audio tapes surfaced in which a Congress lawmaker was purportedly talking to a middleman and a person named Gajendra Singh about toppling the Gehlot government.

