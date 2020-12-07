Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid-19 positive

Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid-19 positive

In a video, the couple can be seen sitting at the havan kund while following all rituals of the wedding as was being told to them by the priest who also spotted in a PPE suit.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bara (Rajasthan)

The couple performing wedding rituals in PPE kits. (ANI Photo )

A couple tied the knot at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad on Sunday, wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) kits as bride’s Covid-19 report came positive on the wedding day.

The marriage ceremony was conducted following the government’s Covid-19 protocols.

In a video, the couple can be seen sitting at the havan kund while following all rituals of the wedding as was being told to them by the priest who also spotted in a PPE suit.

 

The groom was seen wearing the traditional turban over the PPE suit along with the gloves while the bride was also wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals.

In a unique twist during the wedding season, the video of the couple is doing rounds on social media platforms.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Dec 07, 2020 07:32 IST
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Dec 07, 2020 00:42 IST
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Dec 07, 2020 05:04 IST
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Dec 07, 2020 05:04 IST

latest news

Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid-19 positive
Dec 07, 2020 07:33 IST
Kohli reveals reason behind selection of Hardik Pandya in 2016
Dec 07, 2020 07:28 IST
BJP wins 6 out of 11 MLC seats, SP bags 3
Dec 07, 2020 07:21 IST
LIVE: 97 new Covid-19 cases take Assam’s tally to 213,759; deaths near 1,000
Dec 07, 2020 07:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.