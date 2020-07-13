Rajasthan crisis: CLP passes resolution urging strict action for rebels who ‘weaken’ party

Sections
The resolution also indicated confidence in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. As many as 107 MLAs attended the CLP meeting, which was held on Monday afternoon.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan Congress MLAs arrive at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur after attending the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence earlier on Monday. (ANI PHOTO.)

The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party on Monday passed a resolution recommending strict disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office-bearer who ‘weakens’ the party, a statement issued by the party after the meeting said .

“This meet urges that strict disciplinary action be taken against any office bearer or member of the Legislature Party who indulges in activities against the Congress govt, party or gets involved in any conspiracy,” the resolution read

Congress lawmakers at the CLP meeting supported the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan amid a power tussle between him and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

“The Congress Legislature Party expresses full faith and confidence in the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi. This meeting unanimously supports the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,” the resolution said.

The CLP members condemned all “undemocratic wrongful acts for weakening” the Congress Party and the state government.

Gehlot had called the legislature party meeting on Monday to gather lawmakers supporting his government.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, had claimed last evening that the Gehlot-led government had been reduced to a minority in the state assembly. Pilot’s camp had last night also claimed the support of 30 MLAs. These indications from Pilot forced the Congress to call for a press briefing at 2:30 am saying it had the support of 109 MLAs.

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, the majority mark is 101. The Congress before Pilot decided to openly rebel, had a strength of 107 MLAs and support from other independent MLAs.

