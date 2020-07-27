Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan crisis in Supreme Court again, hearing on speaker’s plea against HC order

Rajasthan crisis in Supreme Court again, hearing on speaker’s plea against HC order

Monday hearing will be Speaker CP Joshi’s second attempt to get the high court’s stay order cancelled.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot during a party committee meeting in Jaipur September 2019. (PTI File Photo )

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear Rajasthan assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s petition challenging a July 21 order of the high court directing him to defer disqualification proceedings against 18 Congress legislators led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

A three-judge bench will hear Joshi’s special leave petition (SLP) at 11am related to whether courts can interfere with disqualification proceedings initiated by an assembly speaker against lawmakers even before a decision has been taken.

Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs moved the Rajasthan HC on July 16, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by Joshi. The high court had on July 24 ordered status quo on the matter, admitted the writ petition by the Pilot camp and deferred its final verdict on the matter.

Before that, on July 22, the speaker had filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court.



Monday hearing will be Joshi’s second attempt to get the high court’s stay order cancelled.

Joshi had moved the top court complaining the high court had no jurisdiction to ask him to defer the disqualification proceedings. In his petition, Joshi called the court order “illegal, perverse and in derogation of the powers” of the speaker.

The top court had last week refused to accept Joshi’s initial request to cancel the high court’s stay order, pointing that the two high court judges had already reserved their order to be pronounced on Friday.

The high court, however, did not deliver its ruling on the case. It formally admitted Pilot’s petition against the disqualification notices on Friday, accepting the request to make the central government a party in the case and identified the legal points that it will take up during the hearings.

“The Speaker’s lawyers will be making arguments before the Supreme Court on Monday though the possibility of withdrawing the petition has not been ruled out,” a Congress functionary had said earlier.

Prateek Kasliwal, the speaker’s lawyer in Jaipur, said the decision regarding withdrawing the SLP will be taken by the legal team in Delhi.

Pilot has also moved a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure that no orders are passed on Joshi’s petition without hearing him and his supporting MLAs.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who has represented the speaker in the high court, said his party wanted a floor test in the Rajasthan assembly and was “begging” for it, but the governor was not convening the House and “delaying” the trust vote allegedly at the behest of the Centre.

The fresh proposal sent to the governor did not have any mention of floor test though.

“Since no party has demanded a floor test, there is no need to mention that the House has to be convened for holding it. As already stated by the chief minister, the House will discuss Covid-19 situation and also conduct some important legislative business,” he said.

On Monday, Governor Kalraj Mishra returned the file related to the convening of the assembly session to the state’s parliamentary affairs department and sought additional details from the government.

Mishra has not taken any decision yet on calling the assembly session, people aware of the development added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rupee advances 14 paise to 74.69 against US dollar in early trade
Jul 27, 2020 11:01 IST
Atrangi Re first look: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush revisit small-town charm
Jul 27, 2020 10:57 IST
Karishma Tanna wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Tamil actor attempts suicide
Jul 27, 2020 10:55 IST
Record-high of new Covid-19 cases reported in Australia’s Victoria
Jul 27, 2020 10:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.