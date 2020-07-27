Rajasthan political crisis: What does BSP’s party whip mean?

Whip was issued as the MLAs had won elections on BSP tickets and they can’t get involved in Congress’ activities, BSP chief Mayawati decided, according to party leader Bhagwan Singh Baba. (ANI File Photo )

When the six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators in Rajasthan assembly joined the Congress last September, it was a boost for the Ashok Gehlot government, taking its tally from 99 to a majority of 105 without the help of supporting independent MLAs.

However, seeing an opportunity, the party that largely draws its support from Dalits has joined the legal fight to claim the six as its own and the merger as “illegal”. The BSP has issued a whip for the MLAs to vote against Gehlot’s government.

This has become the Congress party’s latest headache in the ongoing tussle for power in Rajasthan.

“The merger took place months ago. It is surprising why the BSP central leadership has woken up and realised the merger was illegal. The BSP is making this plea only after a BJP MLA, Madan Dilawar, filed a petition in the high court to disqualify the BSP MLAs. The BSP and Dilawar are both wrong,” said Sunil Fernandes, a lawyer representing the Congress.

“The tenth schedule [of the Constitution] permits the merger of a legislative party, and the contention that the BSP, as a national party, must merge with the Congress for the BSP legislators to merge with Congress is misconceived. The parent party may not merge but members of a legislative party have the right to merge with some other party under the tenth schedule or the Anti-Defection Act,” he said.

Fernandes was countering the contention senior BSP leader Satish Mishra, who said in a statement on Sunday night that individual MLAs cannot merge unless there is a national-level merger between two parties.

“Whip was issued as the MLAs had won elections on BSP tickets and they can’t get involved in Congress’ activities or vote for them. The BSP chief decided this after a lot of deliberation. We’re working on her (Mayawati’s) directions,’’ said BSP leader Bhagwan Singh Baba.

“It’s wrong to see this as cosying up to BJP,” said a BSP MP, speaking on condition of anonymity, “Why should we sit quiet when the party which has repeatedly stabbed us in the back is now getting a taste of its own medicine?’’

The BJP said the governor or the courts should intervene.

“A constitutional and legal situation has risen. Either the high court should decide or the governor should intervene in the matter,’’ said Satish Poonia, the BJP leader in-charge of the state.