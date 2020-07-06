Rajasthan crosses 20,000-mark, Delhi nears one lakh cases: Covid-19 state tally

A healthcare worker collects a sample using a swab from a girl at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Reuters Photo)

India is now the third worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic after overtaking Russia on Sunday. The country has reported a steep rise of 24,248 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health stated on Monday. As many as 425 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 19,693. India’s Covid-19 tally now nears 7 lakh with a total of 697,413 cases. More than 60% of people have recovered from the deadly contagion across the country with 424,432 patients recovering or getting discharged from the hospitals.

Rajasthan has seen its Covid-19 tally breach the 20,000-mark while the cases continue to surge across India and much rapidly in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, among others.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 206,619 on Monday. Over 111,740 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 8,822 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 111,151 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,510 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 62,778.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 99,444 on Monday. As many as 71,339 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi while 3,067 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 36,037 on Monday. The state has seen 25,892 people recover from coronavirus while 1,943 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 27,707 while the number of recoveries has touched 18,761. The state’s death toll stands at 785.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 23,902 coronavirus cases. While 12,703 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 295 in the state.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 23,474 coronavirus cases till date while three hundred and seventy-two people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 9,847 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

West Bengal

As many as 22,126 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 14,711 recover from coronavirus while 757 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 20,164 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 456 while 15,928 patients have recovered.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has 18,697 Covid-19 patients while the death toll stands at 232. Over 8,400 people have recovered from the contagion in Andhra Pradesh.

Situation in other states

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has touched 17,005. Over 14,930 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar nears 12,000, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 8,429.

In Odisha, cases have jumped to 9,070 while Assam has reported over 10,000 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 6,283, and the number of cases in Kerala is 5,429. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,000 cases.

States with less than 3,000 cases

Nagaland, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya is the lone state with less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.