Rajasthan: Driver of SDM mowed down by tractor carrying illegally mined sand

Jaipur: The driver of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Rajasthan was allegedly mowed down by a tractor carrying illegally mined river sand in the presence of the official, police said on Tuesday.

The incident on Monday afternoon when the SDM was chasing the tractor in his official vehicle. The tractor’s driver fled after the incident. Police have seized the tractor.

According to police officials, the incident took place when the SDM of Jahazpur in Bhilwara, Ummed Singh Rajawat, was chasing a tractor in his vehicle driven by Kuldeep Sharma, his 35-year-old driver.

“Around 1pm on Monday, after inspecting Morlan check post, the SDM spotted tractors transporting illegally mined river sand coming from the Kuradiya toll block,” said a police officer who declined to be named.

“Seeing the government officials checking vehicles, a driver took a tractor towards the fields, after which Sharma followed in his government vehicle. But the vehicle stopped due to a road closure. Then, Sharma followed the tractor on foot. The tractor driver crushed Sharma and he died on the spot,” the officer added.

After the incident, Rajawat called the tehsildar, deputy superintendent of police and the officer in-charge of a nearby police station. They took Sharma to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Other senior officials, including the collector and superintendent of police Harendra Mahwar, also reached the hospital.

“Police detained the driver of the tractor, identified as Rakesh Singh Meghwanshi, and the tractor’s owner, Mamraj Meena,” said Mahawar.

Representatives of the Brahmin community submitted a memorandum to the collector and expressed outrage over the incident. They demanded proper compensation for the family of Sharma and jobs for his dependents. The district administration assured them a special task force will be deployed in the area to curb the activities of the sand mafia and the culprits will not be spared.

“We will help the family of Sharma as per the government norm,” said Mahawar.

Sharma was a resident of Alwar. He got his current job four years ago and joined the Bhilwara collector’s in February. Ten days ago, he was sent to the SDM’s office in Jahajpur. He got married in 2006, and his parents, wife and three daughters live at Khatipura in Jaipur.