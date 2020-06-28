Rajasthan family invites over 50 guests for wedding, 15 test Covid-19 positive

A man walks past beds inside a banquet hall used for weddings after it was temporarily converted into a makeshift quarantine facility for patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo )

A fine of over Rs 6 lakh was slapped on a family in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district for inviting more than 50 guests in a marriage function amid the restrictions in place to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Saturday.

Ghisulal Rathi, a resident of Bhadada Mohalla, had arranged a function for his son’s marriage on June 13. He had invited over 50 guests, violating the guidelines for the management of Covid-19. After the event, 15 guests tested positive for Covid-19 while one died of the disease, District Collector Rajendra Bhatt said.

A case was registered against Rathi in this regard on June 22, he said.

The state government incurred a loss of Rs 6,26,600 for arranging isolation and quarantine facility, testing, food, ambulance for these guests. To recover the said amount, the family has been asked to deposit the money in the CM Relief Fund, Bhatt said.