Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan farmer allegedly dies of heatstroke waiting for token to sell wheat

Rajasthan farmer allegedly dies of heatstroke waiting for token to sell wheat

The BJP’s Pratap Singh Singhvi who is the local MLA has alleged administrative mismanagement in the arrangements for government purchase of wheat led to farmer’s death.

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Kota

A queue outside a liquor store during lockdown, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India on Tuesday May 05, 2020/ representative. ( Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

A farmer standing in queue in a village of Chhipabarod region of Baran district for procuring a token for selling his wheat at minimum support price (MSP) allegedly fainted in the scorching heat and died on Wednesday.

The BJP’s Pratap Singh Singhvi who is the local MLA has alleged administrative mismanagement in the arrangements for government purchase of wheat led to farmer’s death.

Amritlal Meena (55), a farmer from Paroliya village in Chhipabarod tehsil of Baran district had gone to the Rajeev Gandhi Sevva Kendra in nearby Nipania village for procure a token for government purchase of his wheat at MSP.

“My brother was standing in the queue when he fainted due to the scorching heat. He was taken to nearby hospital by locals where he was declared dead,” said



Mohan Meena, the younger brother of Amritlal.

Mohan has sought compensation for his brother’s family.

“I have written to the MLA, Chhipabarod, Pratap Singh Singhvi seeking financial assistance from the government for Amritlal’s family,” he said.

Farmers are being given token prior government purchase of wheat on MSP in Rajasthan these days.

Baran’s District Collector, Inder Singh Rao said that he has sought a report from the officials of Chhipabarod in the matter and anything about the cause of death can be said after the autopsy report.

On the issue of arrangements of shade and water at the token distribution center, Rao said that the Krishi upaj mandi makes arrangements for shade and drinking water and such measures must have been done there also.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.