Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan girl found hanging: Locals allege gang rape, seek arrest of accused

Rajasthan girl found hanging: Locals allege gang rape, seek arrest of accused

The girl’s body was found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan Police has assured the family that a fair investigation is being done in the case. (AP Photo/Representative use)

Locals in Rajasthan’s Jalore blocked streets on Saturday demanding arrest in the case of a 21-year-old girl, whose body was found hanging on Friday morning from a tree in an isolated place in Sayla police station area.

“On Thursday night, the family members had lodged a missing report, after which the girl was found hanging from a tree on Friday morning following which the family members were informed about the recovery,” said a police official from Jalore, who didn’t wish to be named.

The police official added that the family members lodged a complaint alleging the deceased was abducted on Thursday night and later gang raped by five to six local men.

On Saturday morning, residents, along with the local BJP MP Devji Patel, gathered at the Sayla police station area demanding arrest of the accused. Superintendent of police (SP) Shyam Singh spoke to the family and the local MP in an attempt to control the situation.



“We have told the family members that a fair investigation is being done in the case. So far two accused have been detained,” Shyam Singh said.

The BJP MP demanded quick action in the case.

“I am extremely distressed to hear of the heartbreaking incident involving the daughter of Jalore district. I am standing for justice for the victim and her family. The district administration has been instructed to take strict action against the accused,” said Patel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rusty Barcelona still can win Champions League: Setien
Jul 18, 2020 23:32 IST
Panjab University ready to issue online degrees through NAD
Jul 18, 2020 23:30 IST
In Bihar, paid isolation facility at hotels for Covid-19 positive healthcare workers
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
Panjab University likely to win MAKA trophy for second year in a row
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.