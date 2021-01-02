Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew from 8pm to 6am in 13 urban districts

Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew from 8pm to 6am in 13 urban districts

As per the order, all offices, shops, restaurants and other commercial establishments will remain shut during the curfew period. The staff has been asked to leave office, shops by 7pm so that they reach their homes before the curfew time.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Sodala Crossing deserted during night curfew, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (HT photo)

Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed a night curfew in thirteen districts of the state, news agency ANI reported. The curfew will come into effect from 8pm to 6am and will be imposed within the urban limits of the district head quarter towns of 13 districts including Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar & Ganganagar.

As per the order, all offices, shops, restaurants and other commercial establishments will remain shut during the curfew period. The staff has been asked to leave office, shops by 7pm so that they reach their homes before the curfew time.

However, factories that require night shifts, chemist shops, emergency services, essential services have been exempted in the order.

Marriage-related gathering can also take place with strict adherence to the coronavirus protocol mandated by the government. Passengers coming/going to bus stand, railway station and airport are also allowed during the curfew period.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Himachal receives first snowfall of New Year
by HT Correspondent
22-year-old woman found dead in Samba, in-laws detained
by HT Correspondent
Covid vaccine: Dry run conducted at three hospitals in Shimla
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.