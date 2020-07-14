Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan Governor accepts CM Gehlot’s proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM

Rajasthan Governor accepts CM Gehlot’s proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM

Governor Mishra also gave a nod to the sacking of two cabinet ministers Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:20 IST

By hindustantims.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan chief minister meets Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. (ANI)

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday accepted chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as state deputy chief minister. Governor Mishra also gave a nod to the sacking of two cabinet ministers Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena. Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and has been succeeded by Govind Singh Dotasra who is the state minister of education and tourism.

Soon after his removal, Pilot changed his bio on Twitter and posted “truth cannot be defeated”.

 Also read: ‘Never acted or spoke against party’ - Sachin Pilot camp deplores his sacking

Pilot skipped the Congress legislature meetings in Jaipur on Monday and on Tuesday that recommended action against him and sought to discuss his political fallout with CM Gehlot.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said that the party regrets that Pilot and his supporting camp of lawmakers have fallen to the BJP’s trap of destabilising the Gehlot government.



“I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by the BJP’s plot and are now conspiring to topple the Gehlot government elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable,” Surjewala said during a press briefing.

He said that the party had always promoted Pilot from a very young age. “He became an MP at 26, Union minister in his thirties, a State unit president at 34 and deputy chief minister at 40,” Surjewala said.

On Monday, the party tried to pacify the Pilot camp and said its “doors are open” to him or any other party member. Late in the evening, in a show of strength, Pilot’s official WhatsApp group shared a short video clip showing at least 16 MLAs sitting together.

