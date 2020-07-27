Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra calls for state assembly session, denies he was delaying it

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra calls for state assembly session, denies he was delaying it

The Governor had earlier questioned the need for calling the session when the government already had the majority and the disqualification matter was pending in the Supreme Court.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with State Governor Kalraj Mishra (PTI File)

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday afternoon acceded to the state cabinet’s request to call for an assembly session. The move came swiftly after chief minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him about the Governor’s “behaviour”.

In the notification issued today, the Governor denied that he was delaying the summoning of the House session even though the Congress and the CM have accused him of being “under pressure from the top”.

CM Gehlot, who has been pressing for an assembly session, wants to prove his majority to end the political impasse created after the rebellion by Sachin Pilot, who has since been sacked as the deputy CM and head of the state unit.

Earlier this morning, the Governor sought clarifications from the state government as he returned the proposal by CM Gehlot for the convening of the assembly session from July 31. Citing the coronavirus situation, the Governor said it would be difficult to call all the members of legislative assembly (MLAs) at a short notice.



Governor Mishra, according to news agency ANI, had asked whether CM Ashok Gehlot wants a trust vote in the state assembly.

“Do you want to move Motion of Confidence? It is not mentioned in the proposal but you have been speaking about it in media,” the governor was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Governor had earlier questioned the need for calling the session when the government already had the majority and the disqualification matter was pending in the Supreme Court.

In another development, assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdrew his petition from the top court challenging a July 21 order of the high court directing him to defer disqualification proceedings against former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress legislators backing him.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Find your perfect stock market broker for investment
Jul 27, 2020 16:29 IST
Lack of exercise, check-ups, stress during lockdown resulted in spike in sugar levels, say Pune doctors
Jul 27, 2020 16:28 IST
WTC final in 2021 depends on how many series can be rescheduled: ICC GM
Jul 27, 2020 16:25 IST
Sonu says people getting mileage out of Sushant’s death is unfortunate
Jul 27, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.