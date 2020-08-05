Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt cracks whip on Mukundra officers after death of two adult tigers in 10 days

Rajasthan govt cracks whip on Mukundra officers after death of two adult tigers in 10 days

Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Tuesday cracked the whip on officials of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) following the death of two adult tigers in the...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Tuesday cracked the whip on officials of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) following the death of two adult tigers in the past 10 days.

The state government has removed Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Anand Mohan and Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), MHTR, T Mohan Raj and also suspended assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Rajesh Kumar Sharma on charges of negligence in the discharge of their duties.

Two tigers have died at the tiger reserve in the past 10 days.

Tiger MH-3 had died on July 23 due to a cardiac arrest and tigress MT-2 was found dead on Monday (August 3).



The tigress had delivered two cubs in June, of which one is missing and another is critically ill.

Manoj Parashar and Bijo Joy have been appointed as the new CCF and DCF, MHTR, respectively.

“The accountability of the officials has been fixed and directives have been issued to ensure that the ill cub is treated well,” said Sukhram Vishnoi, state forest minister.

He said the tigers were radio-collared and cameras are installed in the reserve in a bid to ensure effective monitoring of the animals.

However, the tigers’ deaths have exposed lapses in the monitoring of the animals.

The carcass of tiger MT-2 (4) was found at Beora Talai in MHTR on Monday morning and its autopsy revealed that a territorial fight led to its death.

Though the MHTR authorities have rescued one of its cubs, another one is still missing.

MT-3 had died in MHTR on July 23 due to multiple-organ failure.

The autopsy revealed that lumps of fat in its lungs and other body parts had caused its death.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lord Ram is within all of us: PM Modi’s top quotes after Ayodhya bhoomi poojan
Aug 05, 2020 14:42 IST
Assam frames guidelines for reopening schools, colleges; seeks views from stakeholders
Aug 05, 2020 14:36 IST
Woman arrested for murdering father in Himachal’s Kinnaur district
Aug 05, 2020 14:34 IST
‘Lord Ram can’t appear in injustice, hatred’: Rahul tweets as Ayodhya witnesses historic Ram temple event
Aug 05, 2020 14:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.