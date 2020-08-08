Rajasthan govt to appoint over 6000 community health officers

Health officials question a family member of a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 at Ramganj, in Jaipur on March 26, 2020. (Himanshu Vyas/HT File Photo )

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal for the appointment of 6,310 community health officers under the National Health Mission, a statement said on Friday.

The recruitment on the post of community health officer will be done in all blocks of the state, it said.

The chief minister also cleared several other proposals including direct appointment of fourth grade employees on 326 posts in police department, according to the statement.