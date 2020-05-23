Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to distribute wheat for free to needy migrant workers amid Covid-19 crisis

In a review meeting of the food and civil supplies department, officials said 3.7 crore needy and poor people were distributed cooked food and dry ration through district administrations during the lockdown.

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Jaipur

Migrants workers along with their families waiting to be screened at Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar before being taken by buses to railway stations from where they can board Shramik Special trains in New Delhi. (Burhaan Kinu/HT File Photo )

The Rajasthan government will give 2 kg to 5 kg wheat free of cost to needy migrants workers, who are not in the food security beneficiaries list.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed officials to prepare a data base of all migrants and other needy people who are not in the list of beneficiaries so as to provide them with wheat during the next two months.

He also asked the officials to remove names of ineligible people who figure in the list of beneficiaries.

Gehlot said Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in distribution of ration and other items to the poor, helpless and needy during the coronavirus pandemic.



In a review meeting of the food and civil supplies department, officials said 3.7 crore needy and poor people were distributed cooked food and dry ration through district administrations during the lockdown.

Also, an additional amount of Rs 114 crore was borne by the state government for distribution of free wheat to the needy.

Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (finance) Niranjan Arya and other senior officials were present in the review meeting.

