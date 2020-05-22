Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to run special buses to immerse ashes in UP and Uttarakhand

Rajasthan govt to run special buses to immerse ashes in UP and Uttarakhand

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has asked state government officials to hold talks with Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments to give consent for the operation of such buses, as the holy sites to immerse ashes are located in these two states.

Updated: May 22, 2020 12:23 IST

By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times Jaipur

At least 7.18 lakh people are in quarantine in the desert state, and among them 34,000 are under institutional quarantine. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file photo )

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that special bus services would operate in a bid to help people to immerse ashes of their loved ones, who passed away during lockdown restrictions, which were imposed in the desert state since mid-March to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The CM has asked state government officials to hold talks with Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments to give consent for the operation of such buses, as the holy sites to immerse ashes are located in these two states.

Gehlot held a review meeting on the pandemic situation in the state and urged the officials to ensure that home and institutional quarantine of migrants workers, who have returned to their native places since the easing of lockdown restrictions, would get the highest priority.

Additional chief secretary Veenu Gupta, who is also the chairman of the state-level quarantine management committee, said over 10,000 quarantine centres have been arranged.



At least 7.18 lakh people are in quarantine in the desert state, and among them 34,000 are under institutional quarantine.

Principal secretary, information technology, Abhay Kumar, said around 6 lakh have completed their quarantine period so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Islamabad HC asks govt to shift all animals in the zoo to sanctuaries within a month
May 22, 2020 12:34 IST
Gold, silver prices rise today after yesterday’s slump
May 22, 2020 12:28 IST
Bonds rally after RBI announces emergency rate cut
May 22, 2020 12:29 IST
2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana
May 22, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.