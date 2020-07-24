Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied by 100 Congress MLAs had been protesting at Raj Bhawan demanding that the assembly session should begin by Monday. (ANI PHOTO.)

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressing concern at Congress legislators staging a protest on the lawns of Raj Bhawan, the Governor’s official residence on Friday afternoon. The legislators were demanding that the Governor should convene an assembly session so that the chief minister and his colleagues could prove their majority in the House.

In his letter to the chief minister, the Governor wrote, “Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding an assembly session, you have openly said that if Raj Bhawan is ‘gheraoed’ then it is not your responsibility.”

“If you and your Home Ministry cannot protect the Governor then what about law and order in the state? What agency should be contacted for the Governor’s security? I’ve never heard such a statement from any CM. Is this not the beginning of a wrong trend where MLAs protest at Raj Bhawan?” Mishra questioned in his communication to Gehlot.

Reportedly last night, the Rajasthan government presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, according to the Governor’s Secretariat, news agency ANI reported.

The date on which the assembly session is to be convened has not yet been mentioned in the Cabinet note and no approval has been given by the Cabinet for it.

The Governor pointed out that the state government should ensure freedom and free movement of all MLAs. “There is no justification provided for holding of the session at short notice nor any agenda has been proposed for the same. A notice of 21 days is required for the session to be called according to normal procedure,” a statement from the Governor’s Secretariat said.

Earlier on Friday, Gehlot accompanied by around 100 Congress legislators supporting him visited the Governor to urge him to convene the Rajasthan assembly by Monday and let him face a floor test. Gehlot’s meeting with the Governor came minutes after he accused Raj Bhavan of holding back orders to convene the assembly by Monday to let him prove his majority in the 200-member assembly.

The development came after the Rajasthan high court ordered status quo to be maintained in the disqualification case against rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, who are camping in the national capital region.

Gehlot and his erstwhile deputy, rebel leader Sachin Pilot have been locked in a bitter power struggle with the chief minister accusing Pilot and his loyalists of conspiring with the BJP to topple his government and poach Congress legislators.