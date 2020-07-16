Sachin Pilot camp seeks time to amend plea challenging MLAs disqualification, hearing deferred

Rajasthan HC on Thursday deferred the hearing on disqualification notice served on MLAs of the rebel Sachin Pilot camp.

According to news agency PTI, the Pilot camp has sought time to amend its petition challenging move to disqualify dissident MLAs from Rajasthan Assembly.

Appearing for the Pilot camp, counsel Harish Salve said the dissident MLAs want to challenge constitutional validity of disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Speaker. He said the petitioner will challenge anti-defection law enshrined in Tenth Schedule of Constitution.

The high court granted time to the Pilot camps to file fresh petition and the matter will be heard now by Division Bench when the amended petition is filed.

Former deputy chief minister and Congress state unit president Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels had moved the Rajasthan high court earlier in the day against the disqualification notice issued by assembly speaker CP Joshi to disqualify them as MLAs.

The ruling Congress has sought their disqualification from the assembly for ‘anti-party activities’. The notice issued stated disqualification of the MLAs from assembly under the Tenth Schedule of the constitution of India. The MLAs were asked to respond to the speaker’s notice by Friday.

The MLAs deliberately absented themselves from the Congress legislature party meeting held on July 13 and 14.

On Tuesday, the Congress had sacked Pilot - credited with leading the party’s successful campaign in the 2018 assembly elections - both as deputy chief minister and also from the Pradesh Congress Committee chief posts. His two loyalists were also sacked as ministers.