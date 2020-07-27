Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA’s petition against merger of BSP lawmakers with Congress

Rajasthan HC dismisses BJP MLA’s petition against merger of BSP lawmakers with Congress

Madan Dilawar had filed a petition in the high court earlier this month for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and challenging the “inaction” of the Assembly Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking disqualification of the BSP legislators for their merger with the Congress.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court against the merger of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with the ruling Congress party. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Amid the political battle in Rajasthan, the High Court on Monday dismissed Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MLA Madan Dilawar’s petition against merger of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with the ruling Congress party.

Dilawar had filed a petition in the high court earlier this month for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and challenging the “inaction” of the Assembly Speaker in not deciding on his plea seeking disqualification of the BSP legislators for their merger with the Congress.

In a statement on Sunday, the BJP lawmaker said no action was taken on his petition to the Speaker on March 16 for disqualification of the BSP MLAs. He said he had reminded the Speaker for a quick decision on July 17.

Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha who won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets applied for merger as a group with the Congress on September 16 last year. Two days later, the Speaker passed an order declaring that the six MLAs will be treated as part of the Congress.



There was more twist in the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan on Sunday with the BSP issuing a whip to the six MLAs to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly.

The merger had boosted the Ashok Gehlot-led government taking the Congress’ tally to 107 members in a House of 200.

