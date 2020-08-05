Sections
Rajasthan HC reserves order on petition seeking quashing of probe against Union minister Shekhawat

The petition to quash the lower court’s order was filed in the HC by Kevalchand Dakliya who is allegedly Shekhawat’s friend and a shareholder in Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society

Aug 05, 2020

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jaipur

File photo: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

After hearing arguments for three hours on Wednesday, a single bench of Rajasthan High Court reserved its order on the petition filed on July 28 seeking quashing of a lower court order that directed investigation against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others in a cooperative society scam case.

Jaipur additional district judge no. 8 Pawan Kumar, on July 21, directed the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police to probe the alleged role of the Union minister, his wife Naunad Kanwar and their alleged friends Rajendra Baheti and Kevalchand Dakliya in the Rs 884-crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society fraud case. The fraud case was registered by the SOG in August 2019.

The lower court issued the order on the basis of a revision petition filed by two complainants, Ladu Singh and Guman Singh from Barmer, who had invested Rs 68 lakh in the co-operative society and were denied their dues upon maturity of the sum.

The petition to quash the lower court’s order was filed in the HC by Kevalchand Dakliya who is allegedly Shekhawat’s friend and a shareholder in Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society



“After arguments, the court has reserved its orders,” said Vivek Bajwa, counsel for Dakliya.

Ladu Singh’s counsel, AK Jain, said that the argument started at around 12.30 pm and ended around 3.30 pm after which the single bench of justice Satish Kumar Sharma reserved its orders.

“My arguments were that the HC should not intervene in the case as it’s not a matter of injustice. The lower court has not taken any cognizance in the case but only issued directions,” Jain said.

The SOG had registered the case against the co-operative society on August 23, 2019, after a preliminary inquiry on the basis of the complaints by investors. The SOG had found that 50,000 investors were defrauded of Rs 884 crore.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail application of Sanjay Jain, a power broker arrested on charges of toppling the government, will take place in the lower court on Thursday. Jain was arrested on the night of July 17 by the SOG.

