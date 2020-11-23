Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to RUHS

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), the biggest dedicated coronavirus hospital in Jaipur.

After reaching RUHS, the minister interacted with patients and inspected the facilities. He said, “I am Covid-19 positive now and can easily interact with patients about their problems and mental health.” RUHS is providing quality health services to patients, he added.

The minister also interacted with the staff and doctors and thanked them for their services during the pandemic. Forest and environment minister Sukhram Vishnoi too had tested positive on November and is quarantined at his residence in Jalore since.

Earlier, three ministers of Ashok Gehlot Cabinet had tested positive – Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, BD Kalla and Udai Lal Anjana. They all have recovered.

Meanwhile, a day before participating in the meeting chaired by the PM Narendra Modi for Covid-19 vaccine and its distribution, the CM held discussions with senior officials on Monday.

As directed by the Centre, the state government has prepared a database of health care workers who will be given priority for Covid-19 vaccination.

These names have to be uploaded on Centre’s Covid-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System.