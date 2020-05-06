Rajasthan High Court stays action of FIR against BJP chief JP Nadda

The Rajasthan High Court has stayed the entire proceeding, including the effect and operation of the FIR lodged in Hanumangarh district, against Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Manoj Saini, former chairman of Hanumangarh Block Congress Committee, had lodged an FIR at the Town Police Station against Amit Malviya and Nadda for misleading people and tarnishing the image of Congress National President Sonia Gandhi.

Also read: Rajasthan youth quarantines himself on neem tree amid Covid-19 lockdown

Nadda had filed a petition in the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him. During the hearing on Tuesday, Senior Advocate RD Rastogi told the court that the sole averment in the FIR is regarding a tweet made by Amit Malviya whereas the present petitioner has no role and is being alleged to be controlling the office of Amit Malviya. The tweet has been made from the private account of Malviya and not from the official handle of the organization which is being headed by Nadda, Rastogi reasoned.

“This Court prima-facie finds that the tweet has been made by Amit Malviya and the present petitioner has no role in tweeting the information in question. The tweet is apparently from the private tweeting handle, and therefore, no role at this stage seems to be made out against the present petitioner,” observed Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati.