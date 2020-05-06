Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan High Court stays action of FIR against BJP chief JP Nadda

Rajasthan High Court stays action of FIR against BJP chief JP Nadda

Nadda had filed a petition in the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him.

Updated: May 06, 2020 17:25 IST

By Dinesh Bothra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jodhpur

File photo: BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI)

The Rajasthan High Court has stayed the entire proceeding, including the effect and operation of the FIR lodged in Hanumangarh district, against Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Manoj Saini, former chairman of Hanumangarh Block Congress Committee, had lodged an FIR at the Town Police Station against Amit Malviya and Nadda for misleading people and tarnishing the image of Congress National President Sonia Gandhi.

Also read: Rajasthan youth quarantines himself on neem tree amid Covid-19 lockdown

Nadda had filed a petition in the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him. During the hearing on Tuesday, Senior Advocate RD Rastogi told the court that the sole averment in the FIR is regarding a tweet made by Amit Malviya whereas the present petitioner has no role and is being alleged to be controlling the office of Amit Malviya. The tweet has been made from the private account of Malviya and not from the official handle of the organization which is being headed by Nadda, Rastogi reasoned.

“This Court prima-facie finds that the tweet has been made by Amit Malviya and the present petitioner has no role in tweeting the information in question. The tweet is apparently from the private tweeting handle, and therefore, no role at this stage seems to be made out against the present petitioner,” observed Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
May 06, 2020 17:09 IST
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
May 06, 2020 17:37 IST
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
May 06, 2020 17:48 IST
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Will take a call after considering all aspects: Bengal govt reply to MHA
May 06, 2020 18:01 IST
Stranded pets, desperate owners split up by coronavirus travel curbs
May 06, 2020 18:02 IST
Members of Islamic State-Haqqani network arrested over Kabul attacks
May 06, 2020 18:00 IST
Aarogya Setu reaches feature phones, here’s how to get it
May 06, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.