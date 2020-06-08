Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan looks to engage firm to improve livelihood of farmers in agriculture and irrigation sector

Rajasthan looks to engage firm to improve livelihood of farmers in agriculture and irrigation sector

Jaipur: Rajasthan government is looking at engaging an organisation from July in its bid to improve farmers’ livelihood and empower women in the desert state. The outfit, which is likely to be...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 14:00 IST

By Rakesh Goswami,

Jaipur: Rajasthan government is looking at engaging an organisation from July in its bid to improve farmers’ livelihood and empower women in the desert state.

The outfit, which is likely to be either a non-governmental organisation (NGO) or a private consulting firm, would start its work from July, said officials of the state water resources department (WRD).

The organisation would be entrusted with the responsibility of building the capacity of water user associations (WUAs) and self-help groups (SHGs), develop agricultural technique, improve the food value chain, and promote high-value agriculture produces, agro-processing and marketing, they added.

These activities would help empower women, which is the major thrust of Ashok Gehlot-led government’s initiative, they said.



The drive is part of the Rajasthan Water Sector Livelihood Improvement Project (RWSLIP), an eight-year-old project funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the rehabilitation of 137 irrigation projects in 27 districts of the state. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,348.87 crore.

“The objective of the project is to improve the livelihood of farmers and promote women empowerment in the agriculture and irrigation sector by improving water use efficiency and agricultural productivity,” said Naveen Mahajan, secretary, WRD.

Mahajan cited the spirit of the amended Rajasthan Farmer Participation in Management of Irrigation System Act, which has led to the formation of the gender advisory group (GAG) in a bid to promote women empowerment in the project.

JICA will finance RWSLIP in two tranches, including the first payout for Rs 908.64 crore in line with the agreement signed on March 31, 2017. In the first phase, 65 irrigation subprojects in 21 districts are being undertaken.

“Work is in progress in 39 subprojects that are estimated to cost Rs 432.14 crore. Tenders have been invited for 24 sub-projects and two more will be done by June,” said Mahajan.

“The use of the advanced farming techniques will increase agricultural yield, which will help farmers’ income and living standards to go up,” he added.

Public participation in irrigation management is a key component of the project, he added.

WUAs are being formed for adopting water management techniques, modern farming practices, and equitable distribution of irrigation water. The WUA task force has been formed for providing technical support and also monitoring of activities.

Plans are afoot to form WUA women’s wings at each-sub-project level, Mahajan said.

“SHGs are being trained for vegetable cultivation. Sprinkler and drip irrigation techniques are being promoted for implementation in up to 12% of the project area in a bid to conserve water and also grow market-oriented crops. Besides, there’s an outlay of Rs 60 crore in the current financial year for micro-irrigation facilities. We’ll provide subsidies between 5% and 25% to farmers for adopting sprinkler and drip irrigation techniques,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Asian Paints assures a safe and great painting service to its customers in its new ad film
Jun 08, 2020 13:56 IST
First Covid-19 case reported in Election Commission, staffer’s room sealed for sanitation
Jun 08, 2020 13:55 IST
Covid-19 lockdowns worsen obesity issues in children
Jun 08, 2020 13:52 IST
Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for views on this pic. Replies are interesting
Jun 08, 2020 13:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.