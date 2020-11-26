Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Rajasthan man allegedly rapes neighbour’s 4-year-old daughter

Rajasthan man allegedly rapes neighbour’s 4-year-old daughter

The 26-year-old accused who is the father three children, lives a few houses away from the minor’s house.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The accused allegedly lured away the girl with a packet of chips. (Representational image)

A 26-year-old has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Pali district for allegedly raping his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter, police said Thursday.

The accused is married and has three children. He lives a few houses away from the minor’s house.

“On Tuesday night around 10 pm, the victim’s family lodged a complaint saying that they and the accused’s family had gone to attend a wedding where the 26-year-old lured away the girl by offering her a packet of chips and took her to isolated place. A family member of the girl saw the accused taking the minor with him,” Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar police station Bala Ram said

When the family members called the accused, he did not answer the phone. After they started searching for the girl, they found her a few meters away from her house while the accused had fled his home.



“The minor was taken to a hospital for treatment and a police team was rushed to nab the accused. A day later on Wednesday, the accused was traced and was arrested and is in police remand till Thursday,” Ram said.

The accused has been booked on charges of raping the minor under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The police claimed that he confessed that he abducted the minor when she was playing with his three children.

Deputy superintendent of police, women atrocities and investigation cell Parasram Choudhary is investigating the case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Nov 26, 2020 13:04 IST
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Nov 26, 2020 12:57 IST
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 26, 2020 13:08 IST
Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Nov 26, 2020 12:05 IST

latest news

Rajkummar Rao on resuming work on his next film in Chandigarh
Nov 26, 2020 13:04 IST
Kashmera Shah : Those who are complaining have their own agenda
Nov 26, 2020 13:00 IST
Haryana cops use tear gas, water cannons but fail to stop Punjab farmers
Nov 26, 2020 13:00 IST
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 26, 2020 13:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.