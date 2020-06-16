Sections
Rajasthan man forced to drink urine as punishment for love

Rajasthan man forced to drink urine as punishment for love

Rajasthan police took action after a video of the incident was tagged to the police and the chief minister.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:46 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan police detained six people after a video showing a youth being forced to drink urine appeared on twitter. (HT Photo/Representative)

A Rajasthan man was forced to drink urine for being in a relationship with a woman of his own community. The victim reported this to police on Monday night following which six accused were detained on Tuesday.

This comes close to the Jhalawar incident in which a 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten, stripped naked and had his face blackened on the charges of stealing a goat on Friday.

A video of the inhuman act in which the man was forced to drink urine was posted on microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday. People tagged the chief minister and Rajasthan police in the tweets.

Rajasthan offers Covid testing facility to neighbouring states



Police said a 20-year-old man of Pali district was taken to Sardapura village in Sirohi where he was beaten and forced to drink urine. “The accused wanted to teach him a lesson for being in love with a woman of the same community,” said a police official.



An FIR for this was registered in Sumerpur police station in Pali district on Monday night and three accused were detained, police said.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

In a similar incident in September 2019, a couple in Udaipur district was held captive and brutally tortured including forced to drink urine. It was alleged that the woman had decided to enter into a polygamous relationship with the man in line with a traditional custom called ‘Nata’ without the permission of community leaders, resulting into being chased, abducted and tortured along with the man she had fled with.

