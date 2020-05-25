Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan minor dalit girl gang-raped, 17-week pregnant, accused absconding

Rajasthan minor dalit girl gang-raped, 17-week pregnant, accused absconding

The girl revealed that the three men have been raping her continuously for the last 4 months.

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:25 IST

By Suresh Foujdar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bharatpur

The girl’s parents have registered a case against the three accused, who are on the run. (Representative photo)

A 13-year-old scheduled caste girl is 17-week pregnant after she was gang-raped by three men of her village in Bharatpur four months ago, said police on Monday. Doctors found out about her pregnancy when the girl complained of abdominal pain and was taken to hospital on Saturday. The girl’s parents registered a case against the three on Monday.

According to the FIR, the three men dragged the girl to a mustard field in a village under the Kaman police station about four months ago. They gagged her and gang-raped her there.

The girl’s mother said the girl complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a private hospital in Kaman on May 23, where doctors found through ultrasound examination that she was pregnant for 17 weeks.

After this, the girl told her parents about the sexual assault, police said. She said the three have raped her multiple times in the last four months.



Kaman police station in-charge Dharmesh Dayma said a case has been registered against the three named accused, who are absconding.

“Her medical examination was done today; the report will come on Tuesday. We will also take her to a magistrate on Tuesday for her statement under section 164 of the CrPC,” said Kaman circle officer Devendra Singh Rajawat, the investigating officer in the case.

