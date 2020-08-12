Natural for MLAs to be upset, says Ashok Gehlot

Sections
Rajasthan CM Gehlot explained to the members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) during the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting in Jaisalmer that at times, politicians have to take the rough with the smooth in the interests of the public and democracy.

By Sachin Saini, Jaipur

Ashok Gehlot is willing to “forget and forgive” about the bitter internal power struggle that had triggered since early July. (HT Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the resentment among the Congress lawmakers is natural about the rehabilitation of the 19 dissident party legislators, including sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, but he managed to placate the legislators as he explained to them that it was a bid to save democracy in the desert state.

Gehlot explained to the members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) during the Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting in Jaisalmer, where they have been staying since July 31, on Tuesday evening that, at times, politicians have to take the rough with the smooth in the interests of the public and democracy.

“It is natural for them (the Congress MLAs) to feel upset. The way the episode happened ... they had to stay in hotels for all these days ... it was natural for them to resent. I have appealed to them that in the interests of the country, state, and the people of Rajasthan and in a bid to save democracy, at times, we need to bear such occasions,” Gehlot told media persons on Wednesday before leaving Jaisalmer for Jodhpur.

“We will all work together, including our colleagues, who had gone away and now returned (to the party). I hope their (dissident lawmakers’) grievances have been redressed. Now, we will work in tandem and fulfil our commitment and serve the public of Rajasthan,” the CM added.



Gehlot is willing to “forget and forgive” about the bitter internal power struggle that had triggered since early July after Pilot, backed by 18 Congress rebel MLAs, had raised a banner of revolt against the ruling Congress dispensation in the state.

The CM reminded his party legislators that “democracy is in danger and the fight was to save it”.

He also took a potshot at the Congress’s main rival the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“They (BJP) had booked three charter flights to take their MLAs to Gujarat, but only one took off,” he alleged.

He also made an oblique reference to the BJP’s design to topple his government.

However, Gehlot stopped short of naming the BJP, but alleged that it stood exposed before the public, as its machinations had come a cropper.

