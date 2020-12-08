Sections
Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results: Counting of votes underway, fate of 12,663 candidates on line

The counting of votes for all the phases began at 9am at all district headquarters amid elaborate security arrangements. The polling to elect 636 zila parishad members and 4,371 panchayat samiti members was held in four phases on November 23 and 27 and December 1 and 5.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The counting of votes polled in all the four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members’ elections is being held in Rajasthan on Tuesday, two days after the polls concluded in the state. (ANI)

The counting of votes polled in all the four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members’ elections is being held in Rajasthan on Tuesday, two days after the polls concluded in the western state. The counting will decide the fate of 1,778 candidates for zila parishad elections and 12,663 candidates for panchayat samiti elections.

The counting of votes for all the phases began at 9am at all district headquarters amid elaborate security arrangements. The polling to elect 636 zila parishad members and 4,371 panchayat samiti members was held in four phases on November 23 and 27 and December 1 and 5.

The elections were held in 21 districts and 59 panchayat samities of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

State election commissioner PS Mehra said around 7.238 million people were eligible to vote in the panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls for which nearly 25,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used at 10,131 polling stations where more than 50,000 employees were deployed. Nearly 63% turnout was recorded in all the four phases.

The election for the head or chief of panchayat will be held on December 10 and the election for the deputy chief will be conducted on December 11. The result will be declared on xxx.

