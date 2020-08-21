Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan Police book BJP MP’s husband for alleged molestation

Rajasthan Police book BJP MP’s husband for alleged molestation

The complainant accused Hom Chand Koli, husband of MP Ranjita Koli of entering her house around midnight on August 11 and molesting her.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bharatpur

nationwide lockdown and curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal, Friday, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI27-03-2020_000079B) (PTI)

Police booked husband of Bharatpur MP for house trespass and molestation after a 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Bayana police station on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Hom Chand Koli, husband of MP Ranjita Koli, entered her house around midnight on August 11 and molested her. “He was drunk and said he would cover me with jewellery,” she said.

“He fled when my mother and daughter woke up and brought sticks to beat him,” the woman added.

Bayana police circle officer Khiv Singh Rathor said an FIR was registered under sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 451 (house trespass) against Hom Chand Koli.



Koli’s father, Ganga Ram Koli, who was BJP MP thrice between 1991 and 2002 from Bayana-Dholpur Lok Sabha seat until the delimitation in 2008, said all allegations against his son were false. “She (the complainant) was a servant in my house and was removed a few days ago,” he said.

The MP also called the allegations false. “She is trying to malign the family because we removed her. Let police investigate; everything will become clear,” she said.

