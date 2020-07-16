Rajasthan police name 3 more in probe over plot to topple Ashok Gehlot govt

An investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has found that three more people, apart from two men who have already been arrested, are involved in a plot to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, said a senior police official associated with the probe.

“The two men arrested in the case confessed that the planning to topple the government started in April and these two were given details of several Independent MLAs,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

On a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi, SOG registered a case of sedition and conspiracy against unknown people for attempting to topple the Congress-led state government.On Saturday, SOG arrested Bharat Malani of Ajmer and Ashok Singh of Banswara on charges of plotting to topple the Gehlot government, after the interception of phone calls.

The arrests came in the midst of a bitter feud between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who was on Tuesday sacked as deputy CM of Rajasthan, removed as state president of the party and accused of conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party to destabilise the government.

The three others involved in the plot belong to the National Capital Region (NCR), the police official cited in the first instance said. “We are trying to break the chain of people who tried to finance not only these two (who were arrested) but a few others,” the official said.

A team of four police officials is investigating the case under the supervision of a deputy inspector general of police.

Chief minister Gehlot on Wednesday claimed that his team had proof that Congress MLAs were being lured into a rebellion against the state government. “Horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof. We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days,” Gehlot told the media.