Rajasthan police officer caught taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh, his gunner opens fire on ACB team

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan has trapped the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sriganganagar district and his middleman while taking a bribe of 2 lakh. The bribe was taken to settle a family dispute between a Canada-based resident and his spouse of Raisinghnagar block in the district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of ACB, Dinesh MN told HT that the ACB headquarter received a complaint from the NRI husband stating that ASP Amrit Lal Jingar, through his middleman Ashok Bishnoi, offered him to settle the dispute with his wife by giving her 25 lakh as compensation and 2 lakh to ASP Jingar for his mediation.

The complainant had already paid Rs 1 lakh to the ASP while his wife was demanding 45 lakh for the settlement of the divorce case. The complaint was forwarded to the special unit-2 (SU-2) of the ACB for verification and after the demand was proved the ACB team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mangilal Choudhary of SU-2, trapped the middleman Ashok Bishnoi accepting the bribe for ASP Jingar around 1.30 am on Tuesday night.

ACB sources said that when another team of ACB raided the official residence of the ASP at Raisinghnagar, his gunman opened fire on the team and the ASP managed to slip away from the spot. The ACB team informed the headquarter about the escape of the alleged accused and after the intervention of Inspector General of Police, Bikaner range- Prafulla Kumar, and District Superintendent of Police- Rajan Dushyant, the ASP agreed to appear before the ACB team. Meanwhile, the ACB has arrested ASP Amrit Lal Jingar and his middleman Ashok Bishnoi who are being interrogated at the ACB office in Sriganganagar.