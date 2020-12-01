Rajasthan police officer suspended for allegedly demanding Rs 2 cr bribe

The suspended police officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore for not registering an FIR in a case of fraud. (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

The Rajasthan government has suspended a police officer facing corruption charges after he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2 crore from an office bearer of a cooperative society.

The suspended officer, Satpal Midha, posted as deputy commandant in Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), was booked by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in July on charges of corruption when he was handling the economic offences wing of the Special Operations Group.

The accused officer was allegedly demanding ₹2 crore as bribe on behalf of additional director general of police (ADGP) Anil Paliwal to settle a case related to a cooperative society fraud.

“A case has been registered against Rajasthan Police Services officer Satyapal Midha, the then addl SP, SOG, by ACB under Prevention of Corruption Act and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. Hence, using the powers provided under Rajasthan Civil Services Rules, Midha has been suspended. During the suspension period Midha will report to the police headquarters,” said the order issued by the home department on Monday evening.

An ACB official said that in April an investor had filed a complaint with the SOG against an office bearer of a cooperative society, alleging that he was duped into depositing ₹25,000 in the society. The complaint was being investigated by Midha. In June, the accused additional SP allegedly demanded ₹2 crore from the office-bearer as a bribe on behalf of ADGP Paliwal.

“In the beginning of June, the victim had approached the ACB and filed a complaint that Midha and some of his colleagues were demanding ₹2 crore for not registering an FIR in a case of cheating,” the ACB official said.

The ACB official added that between June 2 and June 30, the accused and his subordinates made the victim meet a person in Tammanah towers, located in Vaishali Nagar area of the city and introduced him as Anil Paliwal.

The victim expressed his inability to pay the hefty amount and finally approached the ACB, following which an investigation was launched into the case and evidence against Midha obtained.

ADGP Paliwal refuted the allegations that he had asked Midha to collect a bribe on his behalf.

“I can only say that I had no involvement in the bribery case. The ACB is investigating the charges,” Paliwal said.

Midha had also refuted the ACB’s allegations.

“I am innocent. All the allegations levelled against me are fake,” he had said when he was booked by the ACB.