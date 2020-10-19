Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Rajasthan police’s SIT to monitor probe of cases in Dungarpur violence

Rajasthan police’s SIT to monitor probe of cases in Dungarpur violence

So far 125 people have been arrested in Dungarpur district, 80 have been arrested in Udaipur for their alleged role in the violence late September.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

In the last week of September, hundreds of tribal youths had blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad national highway and resorted to violence demanding recruitment on vacant posts of teachers in the tribal sub-plan (TSP) area. (HT PHOTO)

The crime branch of the Rajasthan police has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to monitor the probe into the violence which broke out in Dungarpur and Udaipur over a recruitment exam for teachers in September.

“The SIT would be headed by crime branch superintendent of police (SP) Sunil Vishnoi. The other members of the SIT from the state crime branch are additional SP Mahaveer Singh Ranawat, DSP Babulal Vishnoi and inspector Bindiya Maru,” the crime branch said in a statement.

The SIT is expected to visit the two districts affected by violence soon.

So far 125 people have been arrested in Dungarpur district, 80 have been arrested in Udaipur, the police said.



In the last week of September, hundreds of tribal youths had blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad national highway and resorted to violence demanding recruitment on vacant posts of teachers in the tribal sub-plan (TSP) area.

“The accused were arrested for resorting to violence, damaging public property and robbing valuables,” said Kailash Bishnoi, superintendent of police (SP), Udaipur.

In Dungarpur, 44 cases have been registered in Sadar and Dovda police stations for the violence and 125 people have been arrested, a police official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 13:17 IST
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Oct 19, 2020 12:18 IST
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:55 IST
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Oct 19, 2020 10:49 IST

latest news

Candidate in Gaya booked for riding a buffalo for election campaign
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
Cinnamon benefits for skin: 5 ways to use dalchini for glow
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
Wanted for blast in illegal factory 2 years ago, man arrested with 20 kg explosives in Bahraich
Oct 19, 2020 13:31 IST
‘Remove Kamal Nath from all party posts’: Shivraj Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi over ‘item’ jibe
Oct 19, 2020 13:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.