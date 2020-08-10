Rajasthan: Police seize drugs worth Rs 3 crore

The seized narcotics could be a part of a bigger consignment and the police suspect that Pakistan is involved in the cross-border smuggling of heroin. (HT photo)

Police have seized 2.74 kilograms (kg) of banned heroin, which is worth around Rs 3 crore, on Sunday following the seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) allegedly smuggled from Pakistan.

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Barmer, told media persons on Sunday evening that five people had been arrested for running an FICN racket.

“We got a tip-off about the contraband and raids were conducted at Khandu Khan’s house in Bhanwar village. We recovered 1.74 kg heroin from his house,” the SP said.

“During interrogation, Khan named Mula Ram of Bamarala Der village as his accomplice. Another kg of heroin was recovered from Ram’s house. The market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 3 crore,” he added.

The seized narcotics could be a part of a bigger consignment and the police suspect that Pakistan is involved in the cross-border smuggling of heroin.

Some police officers said five kg of heroin was dumped in an agricultural field near the Indo-Pak border and half of the consignment was sent to Sanchore in Jalore and Jodhpur.

Earlier, police had seized Rs 500 FICNs on August 4 after a bank tipped them off.

Later, Akbar Khan of Paradiya village was arrested and Rs 6.55 lakh FICNs were found in his possession. Sawan Khan, Bacchu Khan, Badal Khan, and Ajij Khan are the other persons arrested for running the FICN racket.

In the past seven months, the police have busted two Pakistan-sponsored FICN rackets, worth Rs 12 lakh, in Barmer.

Akbar’s uncle Roshan Khan is based in Pakistan and is the supplier of FICNs. He is suspected to be behind the smuggling of drugs as well, the police added.