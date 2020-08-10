Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan: Police seize drugs worth Rs 3 crore

Rajasthan: Police seize drugs worth Rs 3 crore

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Barmer, told media persons on Sunday evening that five people had been arrested for running an FICN racket.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:53 IST

By Mukesh Mathrani, Hindustan Times Barmer

The seized narcotics could be a part of a bigger consignment and the police suspect that Pakistan is involved in the cross-border smuggling of heroin. (HT photo)

Police have seized 2.74 kilograms (kg) of banned heroin, which is worth around Rs 3 crore, on Sunday following the seizure of fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) allegedly smuggled from Pakistan.

Anand Sharma, superintendent of police (SP), Barmer, told media persons on Sunday evening that five people had been arrested for running an FICN racket.

“We got a tip-off about the contraband and raids were conducted at Khandu Khan’s house in Bhanwar village. We recovered 1.74 kg heroin from his house,” the SP said.

“During interrogation, Khan named Mula Ram of Bamarala Der village as his accomplice. Another kg of heroin was recovered from Ram’s house. The market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 3 crore,” he added.



The seized narcotics could be a part of a bigger consignment and the police suspect that Pakistan is involved in the cross-border smuggling of heroin.

Some police officers said five kg of heroin was dumped in an agricultural field near the Indo-Pak border and half of the consignment was sent to Sanchore in Jalore and Jodhpur.

Earlier, police had seized Rs 500 FICNs on August 4 after a bank tipped them off.

Later, Akbar Khan of Paradiya village was arrested and Rs 6.55 lakh FICNs were found in his possession. Sawan Khan, Bacchu Khan, Badal Khan, and Ajij Khan are the other persons arrested for running the FICN racket.

In the past seven months, the police have busted two Pakistan-sponsored FICN rackets, worth Rs 12 lakh, in Barmer.

Akbar’s uncle Roshan Khan is based in Pakistan and is the supplier of FICNs. He is suspected to be behind the smuggling of drugs as well, the police added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

29% Tripura school students don’t have mobile phones and cable TV , a survey says
Aug 10, 2020 12:03 IST
Janhvi, Angad dance to My Name Is Lakhan in Gunjan Saxena BTS video, watch
Aug 10, 2020 11:56 IST
Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram
Aug 10, 2020 12:07 IST
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
Aug 10, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.