Rajasthan police seize pen drives, condoms from monk accused of rape

The mink has been sent of 15 days of judicial custody. (Representative image)

Police in Rajasthan’s Karauli district seized contraceptives, pen drives and two laptop computers from a monk who was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a pregnant woman.

A police official said on Saturday that a big bag was seized from the accused monk in which the contraceptives, pen drives and two laptops were found.

“On Friday morning, when a team of forensic science laboratory from Jaipur and a police team from Karauli district reached the shelter home in Hindaun town of the district where the Jain muni (monk) was staying to gather evidence, the teams seized a bag. And when the locks of the bag were broken, police found two laptops, 19 mobile phones, 33 pen drives, 4 hard disks and packets of condoms. When the hard disks were checked many objectionable videos were found,” said the police official.

On Thursday, a woman, along with her sister-in-law had gone to the monk to seek his blessings. He later called the victim to visit him alone and allegedly raped.

Tension had gripped the area after area after the monk was taken to the local police station.

The accused monk has been identified as Acharya Sukumal Nandi (38), native of Jodhpur. Nandi was staying in a Jain shelter home in Mohannagar locality of the Hindaun town.

“On Thursday, the victim had gone to the shelter home with her husband and sister-in-law to take blessings from the monk. Initially, the survivor’s sister-in-law entered the room and the monk tried to molest her but she moved out immediately. When she herself went to the room, she was allegedly raped by Nandi who threatened her by saying that he would harm her family members using his powers if she spoke about it,” said Lakshman Gaur, deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Bharatpur range.

The victim told the family members about the incident after which they reached the monk’s place but the accused had locked himself inside his room after which police were called to the spot.

“On Friday, the statement of the victim and her sister-in-law were recorded before the court after which Nandi was arrested. He has been sent to judicial custody for 15-days. A case against him was registered under Section 354 (assaulting woman) and 376 (rape) of Indain Penal Code. Further investigation is on,” Gaur said.