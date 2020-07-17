Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan police team not allowed to enter Haryana hotel where Sachin Pilot, rebels are camping

A team of Rajasthan Police’s special operations group (SOG) was not allowed to enter the Haryana hotel where rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, and 18 dissident MLAs are...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police arrives at the resort in Manesar, Haryana, where Congress MLAs are staying. (ANI)

A team of Rajasthan Police’s special operations group (SOG) was not allowed to enter the Haryana hotel where rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, and 18 dissident MLAs are camping since last Saturday.

Earlier today, the SOG registered two first information reports (FIRs) against two incriminating audiotapes in which a Congress lawmaker is purportedly talking to a middleman and a person named Gajendra Singh about toppling the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

