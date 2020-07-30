Rajasthan political crisis: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot to chair CLP meet today

Amid an ongoing political crisis in the Rajasthan, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is set to meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

Earlier yesterday, governor Kalraj Mishra issued an order to convene the Assembly session from August 14.

The governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The order for convening the Assembly was issued after repeated requests by chief minister Gehlot whose government is facing a crisis due to differences in the ruling Congress.

The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by simmering differences between Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot that surfaced. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations.