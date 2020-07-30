Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan political crisis: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot to chair CLP meet today

Rajasthan political crisis: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot to chair CLP meet today

The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by simmering differences between Ashok Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot that surfaced.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 08:38 IST

By Asian News International, Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot outside a hotel in Jaipur on July 24, 2020. (PTI File Photo )

Amid an ongoing political crisis in the Rajasthan, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is set to meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

Earlier yesterday, governor Kalraj Mishra issued an order to convene the Assembly session from August 14.

The governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Also read: Why Congress avoided mention of floor test in its proposals



The order for convening the Assembly was issued after repeated requests by chief minister Gehlot whose government is facing a crisis due to differences in the ruling Congress.



The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by simmering differences between Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot that surfaced. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2020’s final Mars mission all set for blastoff from Florida
Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Focus on Indian culture highlights RSS influence on New Education Policy and all the latest news
Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST
East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach
Jul 30, 2020 08:53 IST
Somen Mitra: Master organiser who failed to stop spilt in Bengal Congress
Jul 30, 2020 08:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.