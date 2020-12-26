Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

“The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the state under the protocol and the guidelines of the government,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:30 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Jaipur

Rajasthan Congress In-Charge Ajay Maken and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a media interaction on the completion of two years of the latter's government, at CM Residence, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the government’s protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Chief Minister also said that Congress MLA Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya has volunteered to get himself vaccinated in a trial of Covid vaccine, and now senior IAS officer Dr Prithviraj is getting himself vaccinated.

This will encourage other people to get themselves volunteering for the vaccination, he tweeted.

The third phase trial of the country’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, ‘Covaxin’ prepared by Bharat Biotech launched in Jaipur has been funded by Indian Council of Medical Research in cooperation with National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Gehlot further stated that he completely believed that the act of volunteering will increase the confidence of the people.

