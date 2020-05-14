Sections
Home / India News / Rajasthan records 268 new Covid-19 positive cases in 12 hours

Rajasthan records 268 new Covid-19 positive cases in 12 hours

Jaipur: Rajasthan has reported 268 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the last 12 hours, as the desert state’s total count rose to 4,394.Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief...

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:06 IST

By Urvashi Dev Rawal,

Jaipur: Rajasthan has reported 268 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the last 12 hours, as the desert state’s total count rose to 4,394.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (ACS), state health department, said that a two-month-old infant, who had come from Agra to Jaipur, died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning. “He was suffering from a congenital heart condition and was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital a day before,” the ACS said.

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 related death toll stands at 122, including 62 in Jaipur alone.

On Thursday till 9am, 66 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the state. Of the 66 new cases, 13 were from Jaipur, while Udaipur and Nagaur reported 20 and 16 cases, respectively. Jodhpur and Sikar recorded seven and three cases, respectively. Ajmer and Jalore reported two cases each, and Alwar, Karauli and Kota reported one case each.



On Wednesday, 202 Covid-19 positive cases were reported, the highest in a single day since the outbreak was first reported in the state. Jaipur reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 61, including 16 healthcare workers. Udaipur reported 33 new Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Jalore (28) and Pali (27),

In Jaipur, a doctor tested Covid-19 positive along with five ward boys, six nursing staff, two Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and computer operators each. The government-run SMS hospital, Kanwatiya hospital, Mahila Chikitsalya, and JK Lone hospital reported 10 Covid-19 positive cases of healthcare workers.

In Jaipur, curfew has been imposed in 37 out of 60 police stations, as the viral outbreak is no longer confined to the walled city. The state capital has reported 1,355 Covid-19 positive cases so far.

At least 17 people, belonging to people from all walks of life such as eight vegetable sellers, rickshaw pullers, painters, courier boys and workers in a stationary shop and a gemstone unit, have been found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

So far 2,575 people have recovered, while Covid-19 active cases in the state are 1,697. The state government has collected 1,94,683 swab samples to date.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
May 14, 2020 13:59 IST
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 13:56 IST
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
May 14, 2020 13:48 IST

latest news

Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from Covid-19 lockdown violators
May 14, 2020 14:08 IST
Canadian favourability towards China ‘at a new low’: Report
May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
Irrfan Khan’s The Luncbox co-star Nimrat Kaur shares his mural
May 14, 2020 14:07 IST
Rajasthan records 268 new Covid-19 positive cases in 12 hours
May 14, 2020 14:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.