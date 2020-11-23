Rajasthan records highest single-day spike of 3,260 Covid-19 cases

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan touched a new peak on Sunday. (Representative image//HT Photo)

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan touched another peak with 3,260 cases being recorded in a single day for the first time on Sunday, the health department said.

Seventeen casualties on Sunday took the death toll to 2,163. The total number of positive cases in the state increased to 23,190.

The cases continued to increase on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. On Saturday, 3,007 people had tested positive for Covid-19. The number of positive cases on Friday and Thursday were 2,762 and 2,549 respectively.

Jaipur reported the biggest single-day spike in new Covid-19 infection with 603 cases, followed by Jodhpur (414), Kota (240), Alwar (271), Ajmer (210), Udaipur (184), Bhilwara (131), and Pali with 100.

In Rajasthan, the total number of people tested till date is 41,79,816, of which 2,43,936 are found positive and 1,165 samples are under process.

On Sunday, the government increased the penalty to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000, if more than 100 people gather in any event such as marriage. The government had earlier imposed night curfew in eight districts and restricted the assembly of people and increased the fine for not wearing a mask to Rs 500.

At a review meeting on Sunday, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said it is the responsibility of the district officials to ensure strict implementation of night curfew, the limit of 100 people in the event, social distancing and wearing a mask.

He said that at a time when coronavirus infection is spreading rapidly, the gathering of more people than the permissible limit in marriage ceremonies is increasing the risk of infection.