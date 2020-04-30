Rajasthan registers 118 new Covid-19 cases, state count at 2556

Rajasthan saw a surge in Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 118 positive cases being reported in the state, 83 of them from Jodhpur. The total number of positive cases in the state till 2 pm was 2,556.

In addition, three deaths were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 58.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health, said two deaths took place in Jaipur while one was reported from Chittorgarh district.

A 67-year-old man from the walled city in Jaipur died on April 29. He was suffering from diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was admitted to the MG hospital in Jaipur on April 19 and died on April 29, Singh said.

A 54-year-old man from Sodala, Jaipur died at SMS hospital. He was admitted on April 25 and died on April 29. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, Singh said.

The third death was reported from Nimbaheda in Chittorgarh district where a 43-year-old man died on April 30. Singh said he was admitted to the government hospital on April 25 and he did not have any known co-morbidities.

Singh said Jodhpur reported 83 coronavirus cases while Jaipur reported 21.

There were two cases from Tonk, two from Kota, four from Ajmer and three from Chittorgarh. Baran, Dholpur and Alwar reported one case each.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said there are no cases in seven of the 33 districts.

“In three districts the number of positive cases is now zero - these are Churu, Pratapgarh and Bikaner. Already four districts did not have any positive cases,” he said.

He said in seven districts there are over 100 cases and the health department is working with a focus on these areas.

In the remaining 19 districts, there are very few cases and many are in the recovery phase, he said.

Sharma said 836 people have recovered and 592 have been discharged from hospital. He said there are over 1000 people admitted in wards in government hospitals and around 4,800 in general hospitals in the state. Nine people are in ICU and only two are on ventilators, he said. “So the situation in the state is under control.”

Regarding testing, he said, “Rajasthan has been consistently increasing its testing capacity and we are now conducting 8800 tests per day and in a couple of days we will touch 10,000 tests per day.”

He said the total samples taken were 1,00,000 and Rajasthan is among the top three states in the numbers of samples collected.

“We have increased our testing capacity but we have to get adequate numbers of RNA extraction kits and PCR testing kits so that there is no pendency in testing samples and we can know the real situation regarding the spread of the infection.”

He said testing identifies positive cases and then on basis of their condition, doctors can decide if they are to be put in quarantine or isolation or ICU or ventilator and they can save people’s lives.

Rajasthan on Thursday became the third state in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to have taken over 1,00,000 samples for Covid-19 testing.

Till 2 pm on Thursday, Rajasthan had taken 1,03,704 samples of which 96,325 were negative and 4823 were under process.

