Rajasthan registers 99 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 20,263

At present, Rajasthan is among the top 10 states in the country affected by the virus. It is closely behind West Bengal, which has 22,126 total cases, 14,711 recovered and 757 deaths.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Jaipur

Migrant workers sit in a specially arranged Rajasthan Roadway bus to go back to their home towns during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur in April 2020. (PTI File Photo )

As many as 99 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan since Sunday night. Three patients have also lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic.

With this, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 20,263. Of them, 15,968 have already recovered and 3,836 cases still remain active. So far, the virus has led to the deaths of 459, the state health department said on Monday.

At present, Rajasthan is among the top 10 states in the country affected by the virus. It is closely behind West Bengal, which has 22,126 total cases, 14,711 recovered and 757 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 206,619 confirmed cases, 111,740 recovered and 8,822 deaths.

Across the country, there are 697,413 confirmed cases, 424,433 recovered, while 19,693 people have lost their lives due to the virus.



