Rajasthan reports 151 new Covid-19 cases, total state tally now at 4277

Jaipur and Jalore reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 49 and 28, respectively, followed by Pali (24) and Udaipur (22).

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:21 IST

By Urvashi Dev Rawal, Jaipur

tThree fresh deaths were reported from Alwar, Pali, and Jaipur districts. (Samir Jana / HT file photo)

Rajasthan reported 151 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases until Wednesday afternoon, as the overall tally in the desert state went up 4,277. Three fresh Covid-19 related deaths were also reported on Wednesday and the total fatality count stood at 120.

Jaipur and Jalore reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 49 and 28, respectively, followed by Pali (24) and Udaipur (22). While three cases each were reported from Kota, Jodhpur, and Dholpur; Rajsamand (7), Sawai Madhopur (6), and one each from Banswara, Tonk, Nagaur, Bharatpur, and Jhunjhunu districts.

A resident of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh also tested Covid-19 positive.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, state health department, said three fresh deaths were reported from Alwar, Pali, and Jaipur districts.



A 75-year-old woman from Alwar district, who was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur on May 7, died on Wednesday. She was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said Singh.

A resident of Jaipur’s walled city also died in the SMS Hospital on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted. He was suffering from diabetes and leukaemia, said Singh.

The third death was reported from Pali district, where an 87-year-old woman died in Bangur Hospital on Tuesday and had no known co-morbidity, said Singh.

Singh said the total number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 2,459, of whom 2,163 have been discharged from various hospitals. There are 1,698 Covid-19 active cases in the state. While 1,94,683 swab samples have been collected so far, he added.

